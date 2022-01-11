Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G's India launch set for January 19

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G's India launch set for January 19

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 12:30 am 2 min read

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G's India launch date revealed

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new 5G smartphone, the 11T Pro 5G, in India on January 19. The official teaser reveals that the handset will sport a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. To recall, the device was first announced in Europe in September with a 108MP triple rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 120W fast-charging support.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

It takes a revolution to create a powerful smartphone like this.

Introducing #𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗛𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 - Xiaomi 11T Pro

Experience the perfect amalgamation of Design Power on 19.01.2022



The Revolution continues.#HyperchargeRevolution



Know more: https://t.co/2syPoOtfsz pic.twitter.com/3MJcrEZzqu — Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11TPro 😎 (@XiaomiIndia) January 10, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

Teased as "The Hyperphone," the Xiaomi 11T Pro will arrive as the second smartphone in India to offer 120W fast-charging support after the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.

It flaunts an impressive display and camera setup, Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

The device will also get three Android OS updates as well as four years of security updates.

Design and display The phone bears a Full-HD+ Dolby Vision display

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 1,000-nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information It sports a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on January 19. For reference, in Europe, the handset starts at €649 (around Rs. 54,500).