Lenovo Legion Y90 spotted on TENAA; launch imminent

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 29, 2022, 04:17 pm 2 min read

Lenovo Legion Y90 will pack a dual-cell 5,600mAh battery (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is all set to launch its high-end gaming smartphone, the Legion Y90, soon. In the latest development, a listing of the handset spotted on the TENAA website has revealed its key specifications. Legion Y90 is expected to be unveiled after the Chinese New Year holidays. It has appeared with the model number L71061. However, camera details are reportedly mentioned incorrectly in the listing.

The Legion Y90 will be the latest and most advanced addition to Lenovo's portfolio of gaming smartphones. With the TENAA certification secured, we can expect the phone will be unveiled in the coming days.

It will be pitted against the likes of the Nubia RedMagic 7 series, which is also said to make its debut after the Chinese New Year holidays.

Display The device will have a 144Hz display

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will sport a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will have a full-width module on the rear that will house a Y-shaped RGB light, a dual camera unit, air vents, and the "Legion" logo. The handset will offer a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information It will boast a 44MP selfie camera

The Legion Y90 will flaunt a dual rear camera module, including a 64MP main snapper and 16MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, it will sport a 44MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will power the handset

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 12 and will pack a dual-cell 5,600mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Lenovo Legion Y90: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Legion Y90 will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming days. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, the handset is expected to start at around Rs. 55,000. It will be offered in nine colors, including Black, Blue, Cyan, Gold, Green, Grey, Red, Silver, and White.