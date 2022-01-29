Technology

Infinix Zero 5G set for an imminent India debut

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 29, 2022, 12:09 pm 2 min read

Infinix Zero 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 (Photo credit: XDA Developers)

Infinix had confirmed last month that it is working on its first 5G handset, the Zero 5G. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has tipped that the smartphone will soon find its way to India. As for the key highlights, it will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48MP main camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Infinix Zero 5G has been the subject of multiple leaks and rumors even before the phone's existence was confirmed by the company, indicating that the phone could make its debut any time soon.

Now, the leaked information about its launch in India confirms what everyone already knew.

It will be pitted against the smartphones from competing brands such as Huawei, OPPO, and Vivo.

Display The handset will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Infinix Zero 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will have a protruding triple camera unit on the rear. The handset should bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in at least two color options.

Information It will flaunt a 48MP main camera

The Infinix Zero 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto snapper. It may sport a 16MP selfie shooter up front.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip will power the device

The Infinix Zero 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based XOS and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Zero 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Infinix Zero 5G will be announced at the time of its launch soon. However, as per the company's India CEO, Anish Kapoor, the handset will be priced under Rs. 20,000.