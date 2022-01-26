Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 CE tipped to debut on February 11

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce its new mid-range handset, the Nord 2 CE, in India. In the latest development, tipster Max Jambor has claimed that the Chinese tech giant will launch the smartphone on February 11. This comes a week after a tip-off from industry insider Yogesh Brar who has claimed that Nord 2 CE will be announced in India in February.

Context Why does this story matter?

The arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE in India is part of the company's plan to expand its portfolio of smartphones. In India, that started with the debut of the 9RT model in January.

The Nord 2 CE will succeed the Nord CE 5G. With good hardware, new features, and an affordable price-tag, the phone is expected to be a crowd-puller in India.

Display The handset will sport a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Black and Green color options.

Information It will flaunt a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. Up front, it will sport a 16MP shooter.

Internals It will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and will house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 2 CE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be announced at the time of its launch on February 11. However, going by the leaked specifications, the handset may be priced around Rs. 25,000.