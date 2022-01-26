Technology

Moto Edge 30 Pro's leaked renders reveal design details

Moto Edge 30 Pro will have an in-display fingerprint sensor (Photo credit: MySmartPrice)

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone, the Edge 30 Pro, in the international markets. The handset is expected to be a rebranded version of the Edge X30 that was launched in China last year. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has leaked the renders of the handset, highlighting that it will have a slightly different design than the Edge X30.

Context Why does this story matter?

After an NBTC listing had revealed that the Edge 30 Pro could be a rebranded Edge X30 due to similar model numbers, there has been a lot of hype surrounding the handset.

The present leak has, however, revealed that there will be some design differences. The Edge 30 Pro will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of side-mounted fingerprint reader seen on Edge X30.

Display The handset will sport AMOLED screen

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have vertically-stacked cameras and an 'M' logo at the bottom-left corner. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It could be offered in Black and Pearl White color options.

Information It will boast a 60MP selfie camera

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, it will sport a 60MP shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will power the handset

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge 30 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch. For reference, in China, the Edge X30 starts at CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 37,800).