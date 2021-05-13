Infinix Hot 10S to debut in India on May 20

Infinix Hot 10S will be available in India via Flipkart

Infinix is all set to launch its latest budget-range smartphone, the Hot 10S, in India on May 20. The company has also confirmed that the handset will be priced under Rs. 10,000 and will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart. For the unversed, the Infinix Hot 10S was announced in the global markets last month. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone sports a 90Hz LCD display

The Infinix Hot 10S features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Morandi Green, 95° Black, Heart of Ocean, and 7-degree Purple color options.

Information

There is an 8MP front camera

The Infinix Hot 10S comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter, and a tertiary AI lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor

The Infinix Hot 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and packs a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Infinix Hot 10S: Pricing and availability

The Infinix Hot 10S will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for May 20. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart.