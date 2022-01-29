Technology

TECNO POP 5X with a UNISOC processor goes official

TECNO POP 5X with a UNISOC processor goes official

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 29, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

TECNO POP 5X costs MXN 2,000 (around Rs. 7,200) in Mexico (Photo credit: TECNO).

TECNO has introduced a new budget-range handset, the POP 5X, in Mexico. The latest addition to the POP series is priced at MXN 2,000 (roughly Rs. 7,200). The company is yet to reveal details of the smartphone's availability in other markets. As for the key highlights, it features an HD+ display, a UNISOC chipset, Android 10 (Go edition), and a 4,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

They say, "Too much of everything is bad," but TECNO believes the opposite. And, the company has proved that time and again with additions to its portfolio of budget-range handsets. It is no different this time with the POP 5X.

Tailormade for a developing nation such as Mexico, the POP 5X subscribes to the company's philosophy of packing more features at an affordable price.

Display The handset has a waterdrop notch display

The TECNO POP 5X features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a vertical camera unit. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.5mm thick and weighs 150 grams. It is offered in Cosmic Shine and Crystal Blue color options.

Information It sports an 8MP triple camera module

The TECNO POP 5X is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement comprising an 8MP main shooter and two QVGA sensors. Up front, it has a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It houses a 4,000mAh battery

The TECNO Pop 5X is powered by a UNISOC SC9832E processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, FM, and a micro-USB port.

Information TECNO POP 5X: Pricing and availability

The TECNO POP 5X is priced at MXN 2,000 (around Rs. 7,200) for the sole 2GB/32GB model. It is up for grabs via retail stores in Mexico. The company is yet to reveal whether the handset will be available in India or not.