POCO X4 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 695 chip

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 06, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

POCO X4 5G will run on Android 11. Representative image (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO is gearing up to launch the new X4 series in the coming months. In the latest development, an India-specific X4 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number 2201116PI. Earlier, a global variant of the phone was seen on NBTC with the model number 2201116PG. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Context Why does this story matter?

POCO is set to replace its X3 series with the upcoming X4 series. Last November, it was found that the X4 series will have four models. However, the spotting of the X4 5G makes that number five.

Based on the listings on Geekbench and NBTC, it seems like a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that was announced recently in the international markets.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor completes the actions, the higher is its score. The India-specific POCO X4 5G achieved a single-core score of 688 and a multi-core score of 2052.

Display The handset could have a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The POCO X4 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it could sport a triple camera unit. The handset may bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It is expected to sport a 108MP main camera

The POCO X4 5G may flaunt a triple rear camera module, including a 108MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it could sport a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood It could house a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO X4 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC that may be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it shall boot Android 11-based MIUI and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

information POCO X4 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO X4 5G will be announced at the time of its launch. For reference, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G starts at $329 (around Rs. 24,600) in the global market.