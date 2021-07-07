POCO X3 Pro receives MIUI 12.5 stable update in India

Jul 07, 2021

POCO has started releasing the MIUI 12.5 stable update for the X3 Pro smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware introduces the June 2021 Android security patch and refreshed UI animations. It also comes with fewer, uninstallable system apps as well as upgraded computing power with 20 times more rendering performance than before. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

First, take a look at the official announcement

The reason for the limited release is to monitor if any possible network or app that's not part of our test case behaves different from intended.



If you have received this update and see issue pls use the 'Services Feedback' app on your X3 Pro to file this — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) July 6, 2021

Everything to know about the update

The MIUI 12.5 update for the POCO X3 Pro smartphone in India carries version number MIUI 12.5.3.0.RJUINXM and has a download size of around 830MB. It is being released in a phased manner to ascertain the stability of the firmware. MIUI 12.5 is said to be lighter and faster. It requires 35% less memory and consumes 25% less power than the last version.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO X3 Pro features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a quad camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The POCO X3 Pro sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 860 processor

The POCO X3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 860 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.