Technology

Infinix Zero 5G set to go official on Valentine's Day

Infinix Zero 5G set to go official on Valentine's Day

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 05, 2022, 09:34 pm 2 min read

Infinix Zero 5G will backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor (Photo credit: Flipkart)

Infinix is gearing up to roll out its first 5G-ready smartphone, the Zero 5G, in India. In the latest development, a microsite of the handset on Flipkart has confirmed that it will make its debut on February 14. As for the key highlights, the handset will feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 48MP triple camera module, a Dimensity 900 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infinix has pulled out all the stops in making sure the company's first offering of 2022 does not go unnoticed. Picking Valentine's day as the date of launch for the Zero 5G is in line with that strategy.

Touted as the "fastest 5G smartphone in the segment" with 13 5G bands and a competitive price-tag, the Zero 5G is bound to be a crowd-puller.

Display The handset will sport a 120Hz display

The Infinix Zero 5G will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a bulging camera unit. The handset will have a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in at least Orange and Black color options.

Information It will flaunt a 48MP main camera

The Infinix Zero 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP main shooter and two other unspecified sensors. Up front, it will have a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support

The Infinix Zero 5G will draw juice from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based XOS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Zero 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Infinix Zero 5G will be announced at the time of its launch on February 14. However, going by the leaked specifications, we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.