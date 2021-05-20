Infinix Hot 10S goes official in India at Rs. 10,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 20, 2021, 12:26 pm

Infinix launches Hot 10S smartphone in the Indian market

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Infinix has introduced the Hot 10S handset in India at a starting price-tag of Rs. 9,999. It will be available exclusively via Flipkart. To recall, Infinix Hot 10S arrived in the global markets last month. It comes with a 90Hz screen, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ LCD display

The Infinix Hot 10S features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in 95-degree Black, 7-degree Purple, Morandi Green, and Heart Of Ocean color options.

Information

There is an 8MP selfie camera

The Infinix Hot 10S offers a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a tertiary 'AI camera.' For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The Infinix Hot 10S draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and packs a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Pocket-pinch

Infinix Hot 10S: Pricing and availability

In India, the Infinix Hot 10S is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant. It will go on sale starting May 27 at 12pm via Flipkart. On the first day of the sale, buyers will be able to purchase the phone at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB versions, respectively.