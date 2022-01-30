Technology

Infinix Zero 5G officially teased in India; launch imminent

Infinix Zero 5G officially teased in India; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 30, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Infinix Zero 5G may be offered in two color options (Photo via: @yabhiskekhd)

Infinix has started teasing the arrival of its first 5G-ready smartphone, the Zero 5G, in India. Although the company has not announced the launch date yet, the teaser confirms that the handset is "coming soon" to the country. Earlier this week, renders of the Zero 5G had surfaced online, revealing a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official teaser

From zero everything came and into zero everything merges. Get ready to witness zero in an all new avatar. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/6ndGCdFehW — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) January 30, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Zero 5G will debut as Infinix's first 5G-ready smartphone in India and the latest teasers confirm the handset's imminent launch, which could possibly take place in February.

Going by the leaked renders and specifications, the Zero 5G will offer some high-end features with sub-Rs. 20,000 price-tag.

It will rival the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, Redmi Note 11, and other mid-range phones.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Infinix Zero 5G will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset is said to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED/AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in at least two colors, including a leatherback option.

Information It will be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Infinix Zero 5G will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor. It will possibly be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will offer 33W fast-charging support

The Infinix Zero 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11 with custom XOS skin on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Zero 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Infinix Zero 5G will be announced at the time of its launch, which will happen soon in India. However, the handset has been officially teased to cost under Rs. 20,000.