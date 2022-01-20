Realme 9 Pro+ to sport 90Hz display, Dimensity 920 chipset

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 07:38 pm 2 min read

Realme 9 Pro+ will be backed by a Dimensity 920 chipset (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

Realme is gearing up to add more models to its 9-series of smartphones. In the latest development, specifications and renders of the 9 Pro+ have surfaced online, courtesy of @OnLeaks and @Smartprix. It will feature a 50MP triple rear camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip, and a 4,500mAh battery. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed the arrival of the devices.

Realme is pulling out all stops to gain traction in India's budget and mid-range segment. It started with the launch of the 9i, and now it seems that the 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ will follow suit.

The company is bringing new-age features and latest chipsets to its mid-range smartphones as it aims to take on rivals such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

The Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module. The handset will get a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue color options.

The Realme 9 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Realme 9 Pro+ will draw juice from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 12 and is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with either 33W or 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 5G.

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 Pro+ will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming days. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000.