TECNO POVA NEO debuts in India at Rs. 13,000

TECNO POVA NEO debuts in India at Rs. 13,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

TECNO POVA NEO will be up for grabs from January 22 (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has launched a new budget-range handset, the POVA NEO, in India. The smartphone first made its debut in Nigeria last month. It is priced at Rs. 12,999 and will be available for purchase from January 22 via retail outlets. As for the key highlights, the phone features an HD+ screen, a 13MP main camera, a MediaTek Helio G25 chip, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The POVA NEO is the third handset from TECNO that has been launched in India this year. Three smartphones within a span of 20 days show the aggressive approach taken by the company to grab a share in the the country's overcrowded budget segment.

It is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of POCO M3 and Realme Narzo 30 in the country.

Display The handset offers 480-nits of peak brightness

Photo credit: TECNO

The TECNO POVA NEO sports a waterdrop notch display with a noticeable bottom bezel and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a vertical camera unit on the rear. The device bears a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 480-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Geek Blue, Obsidian Black, and Power Black color options.

Information It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The TECNO POVA NEO is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement including a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and an unspecified secondary lens. Up front, it sports an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie snapper with dual LED flash.

Internals It boots HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

Photo credit: MediaTek

In India, the TECNO POVA NEO draws juice from a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA NEO: Pricing and availability

The TECNO POVA NEO carries a price-tag of Rs. 12,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. It will be up for grabs from January 22 through retail stores. A pair of TECNO earbuds worth Rs. 1,499 will be available for free to customers buying the handset.