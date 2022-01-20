Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will feature a Snapdragon chipset

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G will make their global debut on January 26 (Photo credit: MySmartPrice)

Xiaomi is all set to introduce its Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones in the global market next week. Ahead of the launch, renders and specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G have surfaced online, courtesy of @TechInsiderBlog and MySmartPrice. The duo will debut on January 26 and may be accompanied by a vanilla Note 11 as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Redmi Note 11 series that made its debut in China last year will soon make its way into global markets.

The present leaks about the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G confirm that the handsets will look similar to their Chinese counterparts but may carry slightly different hardware.

The handsets are unlikely to arrive in India.

Display The handsets will have a 120Hz display

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro 5G will have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they will sport a vertical camera module. The handsets will get a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They will be offered in Graphite Gray, Polar White, Blue, and another color option with a gradient finish.

Information They will boast a 108MP quad camera unit

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main shooter and three unspecified sensors. Up front, they will sport a single selfie shooter.

Under the hood They will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC while the Note 11 Pro 5G will draw juice from an unknown Snapdragon processor. The handsets will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G or 5G (depending on the model), NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11 and 11 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G will be announced at the time of their launch. For reference, the handsets start at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) in China.