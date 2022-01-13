Black Shark 5 to offer 144Hz AMOLED display, 120W fast-charging
Black Shark is expected to launch its new gaming smartphones, the 5 and 5 Pro, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has leaked some of the key specifications of the vanilla 5 model. It will come with a 144Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
Why does this story matter?
- The Black Shark 5 will arrive as the company's next-generation gaming smartphone, succeeding the Black Shark 4 and 4S models.
- It will share some of its specifications with the 4S Pro model, which was announced in China last October.
- Separately, rumor has it that Tencent Games will be acquiring Xiaomi's Black Shark gaming division in an approximately CNY 3 billion deal.
The phone will have a Full-HD+ display
The Black Shark 5 will likely feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may have a horizontally-aligned triple camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, and a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution.
It may sport a 64MP main camera
The Black Shark 5 is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there may be a 20MP front-facing camera.
It will boot Android 12 OS
The Black Shark 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 OS and pack a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Black Shark 5: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Black Shark 5 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, the device is likely to start at around Rs. 42,000.