Black Shark 5 to offer 144Hz AMOLED display, 120W fast-charging

Black Shark is expected to launch its new gaming smartphones, the 5 and 5 Pro, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has leaked some of the key specifications of the vanilla 5 model. It will come with a 144Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

The Black Shark 5 will arrive as the company's next-generation gaming smartphone, succeeding the Black Shark 4 and 4S models.

It will share some of its specifications with the 4S Pro model, which was announced in China last October.

Separately, rumor has it that Tencent Games will be acquiring Xiaomi's Black Shark gaming division in an approximately CNY 3 billion deal.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Black Shark 5 will likely feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may have a horizontally-aligned triple camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, and a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution.

It may sport a 64MP main camera

The Black Shark 5 is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there may be a 20MP front-facing camera.

It will boot Android 12 OS

The Black Shark 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 OS and pack a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Black Shark 5: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Black Shark 5 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, the device is likely to start at around Rs. 42,000.