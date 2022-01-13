Realme 9i to be launched in India on January 18

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Realme has announced that the 9i model, the first handset in its 9 series of smartphones, will debut in India on January 18. It was launched in Vietnam earlier this week. The handset is tipped to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. As for the key highlights, it features a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP triple camera unit, and a Snapdragon 680 chip.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme has announced the arrival of the 9i in India through a promotional poster. It will make its debut in India as the first budget-range handset to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chip.

The Realme 9i succeeds the Realme 8i and in comparison to its predecessor, it has a redesigned camera unit and a faster processor.

Display The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ screen

The Realme 9i sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device gets a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. In India, it will be available in at least blue and black colors.

Information It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme 9i sports a triple rear camera arrangement including a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. Up front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It is fueled by a Snapdragon 680 chipset

The Realme 9i draws juice from a Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9i: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9i in India will be announced at the time of its launch. It is tipped to be priced under Rs. 15,000. In Vietnam, the handset carries a price-tag of VND 62,90,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500).