OnePlus Nord 2 CE tipped to start at Rs. 25,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 30, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Nord 2 CE may be named as 'Nord CE 2' in India (Photo credit: Yogesh Brar x 91mobiles)

OnePlus is expected to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the Nord 2 CE, in India on February 11. In the latest development, tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91mobiles) has tipped that the upcoming handset will be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in the country. The device is said to come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Dimensity 900 chipset.

Design and display The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will feature a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a Corning Gorilla Glass layer for display protection. It might be offered in gray/black and olive green color options.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nord 2 CE will arrive as the latest addition to the company's mid-range Nord series of smartphones and an upgrade over the Nord CE 5G model.

With flagship-grade features and sub-Rs. 30,000 price-tag, the device is expected to be a crowd-puller in India and will rival many high-end smartphones.

It is also believed to carry the "Nord CE 2" moniker in our country.

Information It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and 5G.

Information OnePlus Nord 2 CE: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be priced between Rs. 25,000-30,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen on February 11.