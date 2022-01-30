Technology

Micromax IN Note 2 goes on sale via Flipkart

Micromax IN Note 2 goes on sale via Flipkart

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Jan 30, 2022, 01:07 pm 2 min read

Micromax IN Note 2 is priced at Rs. 13,490 (Photo credit: Micromax)

Micromax's new Note-series handset, the IN Note 2, has gone on sale for the first time today. The sale started at 12 pm via Flipkart and Micromax's official website. To recall, the device was launched in India last week at Rs. 13,490 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. It features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Micromax IN Note 2 is being offered with an introductory discount of Rs. 1,000 for a limited period of time.

The handset arrives as a successor to the IN Note 1 model, which was officially introduced in India in November 2020.

It comes loaded with features like 30W fast-charging support, a glossy back finish, and a liquid cooling technology.

Design and display The phone flaunts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display

The IN Note 2 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, rounded corners, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has a liquid cooling technology for heat dissipation. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, an aspect ratio of 20:9, 550-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is offered in Black and Brown (Oak) color options.

Information It has quad rear camera setup

The Micromax IN Note 2 is fitted with a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It features MediaTek Helio G95 chipset

The Micromax IN Note 2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Micromax IN Note 2: Pricing and availability

The Micromax IN Note 2 costs Rs. 13,490 for the solo 4GB/64GB variant and is up for grabs via Flipkart and the company's official website. However, the handset will be available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 12,490 (till stocks last). Flipkart is also offering a 10% discount on Citibank cards and a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards.