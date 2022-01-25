Technology

Micromax IN Note 2 launched in India at Rs. 13,500

Micromax IN Note 2 will be available via Flipkart (Photo credit: Micromax)

Micromax has launched its new Note-series smartphone, the IN Note 2, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 13,490 and will go on sale from January 30 with an introductory discount of Rs. 1,000. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Micromax IN Note 2 arrives as a successor to the IN Note 1 model, which went official in India in November 2020.

Comparatively, the handset offers a premium-looking design with iPhone 12-like flat sides, an upgraded AMOLED panel, a new processor, and faster charging capabilities.

It will rival the Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30, Realme 8, and other budget-range smartphones.

Design and display The phone has liquid cooling heat dissipation system

The Micromax IN Note 2 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, flat rails, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has a liquid cooling system for heat management. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 466ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass layer for protection. It is offered in Brown and Black colors.

Information It sports a 48MP main camera

The Micromax IN Note 2 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It offers 30W fast-charging support

The Micromax IN Note 2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Micromax IN Note 2: Pricing and availability

The Micromax IN Note 2 costs Rs. 13,490 for its solo 4GB/64GB model. However, the handset will be available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 12,490 (till stocks last) from January 30 onward via Flipkart and Micromax's official website.