Ahead of launch, Micromax IN Note 2's key specifications revealed
Micromax is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the IN Note 2, in India on January 25. Just ahead of the phone's debut, a landing page on Flipkart has revealed its key specifications. As for the key highlights, the IN Note 2 will feature an AMOLED display, a quad camera unit, a MediaTek Helio G95 chip, and 30W fast-charging support.
Why does this story matter?
- The IN Note 2 will be Micromax's first device this year and it will succeed the IN Note 1, which was launched in 2020. The handset will be backed by a MediaTek Helio G95 chip that has powered many budget handsets.
- The company will be hoping to make a statement in India's overcrowded budget smartphone market with its feature-packed phone.
Revealing the best way to #LevelUp Your Style.— IN by Micromax - IN Note 2 (@Micromax__India) January 21, 2022
Presenting #MicromaxINNote2 with Dazzling Glass finish, launching on 25.01.2022.#INMobiles #INForINdia #INdiaKeLiye pic.twitter.com/qG17T2Hky0
The handset will have an AMOLED display
The Micromax IN Note 2 will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear panel will have a 'glass finish' and a Samsung Galaxy S21-like camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, presumably with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will be offered in Blue and Brown color options.
It will sport a quad camera unit on the rear
The Micromax IN Note 2 will be equipped with a quad rear camera unit, details of which are unclear at the moment. Up front, a single selfie camera will be available.
A MediaTek Helio G95 chip will fuel the device
The Micromax IN Note 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset that could be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 11. The battery capacity is unclear but the phone will support 30W fast-charging. For connectivity, it will support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Micromax IN Note 2: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Micromax IN Note 2 will be announced at the time of its launch. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 12,000. The handset will be launched on January 25 and will be available exclusively via Flipkart.