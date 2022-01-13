Ahead of launch, India-specific OnePlus 9RT spotted on Geekbench

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

OnePlus 9RT is set to debut in India on January 14

OnePlus 9RT is all set to be unveiled in India on January 14. Just ahead of its launch, the premium handset's Indian version has been spotted on Geekbench. It was introduced in China in October and will make its debut in India alongside the Buds Z2 at the company's Winter Edition launch event on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 9RT is a premium smartphone that will be pitted against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in the Indian market.

It is similar to the OnePlus 9 model but offers a slightly larger screen and a different set of cameras on the backside.

However, many OnePlus fans seem to be let down by the fact that it will ship with Android 11.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks handsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result and the faster a processor performs the actions, the higher its score. The OnePlus 9RT, with model number MT2111, has achieved a single-core score of 888 and a multi-core score of 3,319.

Display The handset features a 120Hz screen

The OnePlus 9RT features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a triple camera unit on the rear. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and HDR10+ support. In India, it will be offered in Nano Silver and Hacker Black color options.

Information It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9RT sports a triple rear camera arrangement including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, the handset has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals It boots OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus 9 RT is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the pricing and availability details of the 9RT in India at the time of its launch on January 14. For reference, it starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,300) in China.