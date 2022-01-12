OPPO Find X5 Pro to sport 50MP main camera

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 07:18 pm 2 min read

OPPO Find X5 Pro will sport an LTPO 2.0 display (Photo credit: @OnLeaks)

OPPO's Find X5 series is expected to be introduced in February or March this year. In the latest development, key specifications of the flagship Find X5 Pro model have been leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station. As per the leak, the handset will feature a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 screen, a 50MP main camera, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Find X5 Pro from OPPO is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022. The company is likely to skip the X4 moniker since the number four is considered unlucky in China.

The details about the phone's key specifications have surfaced days after its renders were leaked last month. It will share some hardware with the newly-announced OnePlus 10 Pro.

Display The handset will feature an LTPO 2.0 screen

Photo credit: @OnLeaks

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a bulged-out and asymmetrical camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate that will dynamically adjust as per the content on the screen.

Information It will flaunt a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 13MP telephoto lens. On the front, it will sport a 32MP snapper.

Internals It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is likely to offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging. The handset will also offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

Information OPPO Find X5 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Find X5 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by leaked specifications and features, it might be priced at around Rs. 79,000 in India.