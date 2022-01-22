Technology

Google Pixel Watch tipped to debut on May 26

Google Pixel Watch could be introduced during 2022 Google I/O conference (Photo credit: @jon_prosser and @rendersbyian)

Google is expected to launch its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, later this year. In the latest development, tipster Jon Prosser has revealed that the tech giant is planning to announce the wearable on May 26. This is the first time we have "seen a set date on the device behind the scenes," as per Prosser.

Context Why does this story matter?

It seems that the wait for a Pixel Watch is finally nearing its end. The first-ever Google-branded smartwatch is close to being introduced, according to Prosser.

With a new Wear OS that has been greatly improved by Google and the technological know-how of Fitbit, the Pixel Watch could prove to be a worthy opponent for Apple as well as Samsung.

Design The smartwatch will have a minimalist design

Photo credit: @jon_prosser and @rendersbyian

The Google Pixel Watch will feature a minimalist design with a circular dial, a 2.5D curved display and a bezel-less design, giving it an all-screen look. It will get a physical crown on the right side that can be used for controlling various functions and navigating the menu. There will be around 20 different straps for the timepiece.

Internals It could be powered by an in-house SoC

The Pixel Watch will run on Wear OS - the Android-based operating system developed by Google for wearables. The device could draw power from an in-house chipset, similar to Tensor SoC for the Pixel 6 series. It could offer support for both wired and wireless magnetic charging. We expect to see multiple variants include Wi-Fi-only as well as LTE/5G models.

Features It will likely have on-device Google Assistant

The Pixel Watch will come with a range of features such as heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and automatic workout detection. It will also support functions like phone calls, voice typing, notifications and music control as well as quick replies. The wearable will likely support on-device processing of Google Assistant commands for a faster experience.

Information Google Pixel Watch: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel Watch will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it could carry a price-tag of around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,300).