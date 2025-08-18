Chinese investors buying British schools raises security concerns

Chinese investors have been buying British private schools in recent years, raising concerns of possible influence from the Chinese Communist Party. Over the past decade, more than 30 independent schools have changed hands. The trend has alarmed officials in the Department for Education and UK security services, who are worried about China's long-term strategy to influence British education.

Official worries 'China is playing the long game' A senior government official told The Sunday Times that China is "playing the long game and doing all the things we used to do as an empire." They added that China has shifted its focus from universities to younger students, calling it "ideological warfare." Labour MP Phil Brickell described Britain's education system as an "obvious target for influence" and urged protection of British interests.

Acquisition surge 30 schools acquired by Chinese investors Between 2017 and 2020, 17 schools were acquired by Chinese investors, often distressed institutions. After a brief pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, acquisitions resumed in 2022. By the end of last year, 30 schools had come under Chinese ownership. Notable among these are Thetford Grammar (founded in 1566), now owned by China Financial Services Holdings, and Wisbech Grammar (established in 1379), bought by Access Education.