Realme 9i's early sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 22, 2022, 11:38 am 2 min read

Realme 9i will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme's e-store (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme's new 9-series handset, the 9i, will be up for grabs for the first time today. The sale will begin at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme's online store. It was launched in India earlier this week and is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB variant. The handset features a 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Realme 9i is the first phone from the company's 9-series to debut in India. It is also the first handset in the country's budget segment to be backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chipset.

It also comes loaded with features such as Dynamic RAM Expansion, 33W fast-charging, stereo speakers, and a unique 3D stripped pattern on the back.

Display The device has a 180Hz touch sampling rate

Photo credit: Realme

The Realme 9i sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Prism Black and Prism Blue color options.

Information It boasts a 50MP main camera

The Realme 9i is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 chip fuels the device

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Realme 9i draws juice from a Snapdragon 680 chip, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9i: Pricing and availability

The Realme 9i carries a price-tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme e-store. ICICI Bank credit card users can avail a discount of Rs. 750.