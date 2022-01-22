Technology

Black Shark 5 series could be launched in February

Black Shark 5 series could be launched in February

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 22, 2022, 01:11 am 2 min read

Black Shark 5 Pro will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (Photo credit: Black Shark)

Chinese smartphone maker Black Shark is gearing up to introduce its latest gaming devices, the 5 and 5 Pro, in its home country. The company has released a teaser of the 5 series, suggesting that the handsets will debut in the coming days, possibly in early February. The vanilla model is codenamed Katyusha and the Pro variant is internally known as Patriot.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Black Shark 5 Pro will be the company's most advanced gaming smartphone to date. The vanilla model, however, will share some of its specifications with the 4S Pro model that was launched last year.

The demand for gaming smartphones is on a rise and Black Shark aims to ward off competition from rivals like ASUS, Nubia, and Lenovo with its upcoming 5 series.

Display The Black Shark 5 Pro will have a 144Hz display

The Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro will likely feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate, while the latter will get a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information The phones will likely have a triple rear camera unit

The camera details of the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro are scarce but they are expected to feature a triple camera module on the rear side and a single selfie snapper up front.

Internals The handsets will boast 120W fast-charging support

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Black Shark 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset while the 5 Pro model will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The former will pack a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support, whereas the latter will house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging capability. Under the hood, they will boot Android 12-based JoyUI.

Information Black Shark 5 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Black Shark 5 series will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaked specifications, the line-up may start around Rs. 40,000.