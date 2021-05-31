Meizu Watch, with Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, goes official

Chinese tech giant Meizu has launched its latest smartwatch, the Meizu Watch in its home country. Priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 17,000), the wearable comes with an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, 8GB of storage, a 36-hour battery life. It also supports e-SIM functionality, Aicy smart assistant, and a raft of health features. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The smartwatch is nearly 13mm thick

The Meizu Watch features a rectangular-shaped dial with a 6-series aluminium alloy body, a ceramic base, a physical side button, and fluoro-rubber straps. It bears a 1.78-inch (368x448 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 326ppi pixel density, and 500-nits of brightness. Dimensions-wise, the smartwatch is 46mm long, 38.4mm wide, and 12.97mm thick.

Internals

It runs on Flyme OS

The Meizu Watch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs on Flyme OS for Watch and packs a 420mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 36 hours on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, and e-SIM functionality.

Features

It supports Aicy smart assistant

The Meizu Watch comes with Aicy smart assistant and One Mind for Watch, which provides a smartphone-like experience on the wearable. It offers a range of health features like heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, as well as breathing training. The smartwatch also has several activity tracking modes, like running, cycling, climbing, badminton, bowling and free training, among others.

Information

Meizu Watch: Pricing and availability

The Meizu Watch is offered in the shades of Azure and Black. It is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and will go on its first sale in China tomorrow i.e. June 1.