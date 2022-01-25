Technology

iPhone 13 users face weird 'pink screen' issue

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

iPhone 13 users face pink screen issue (Photo credit: DPigar via Apple Discussions forum)

Apple had launched its iPhone 13 series last year with a flagship-grade XDR OLED display and the latest iOS 15 operating system. However, several users have been facing an odd pink screen issue while using the camera or GPS navigation that causes the phone to crash or restart automatically. An Apple support service person has stated that the issue is related to software.

Context Why does this story matter?

The first issue had surfaced in October on Apple Discussions forum and since then, several people have posted about it on Reddit and Weibo.

In China, an Apple executive has advised to backup the data and install the latest update.

Design and display The phones offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance

The iPhone 13 series has a wide notch with an integrated Face ID setup, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and ceramic glass protection. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 come with a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch Full-HD+ XDR OLED display, respectively. The Pro models flaunt a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ XDR OLED screen, respectively, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Cameras They come with a 12MP main camera

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 sport dual rear cameras, including a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide snapper. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with a 12MP (f/1.5) main lens, a 12MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto sensor, and a 3D ToF LiDAR scanner. Up front, the devices have a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Under the hood They are backed by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 13 line-up draws power from an A15 Bionic chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max pack a 2,438mAh, 3,240mAh, 3,095mAh, and 4,352mAh battery, respectively, with wired as well as MagSafe wireless fast-charging support. The handsets run on iOS 15.