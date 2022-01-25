Technology

OnePlus 10 Pro gets several camera improvements via update

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 01:33 pm

OnePlus has started releasing a new software update for its flagship 10 Pro smartphone in China. According to the changelog, the firmware brings multiple improvements, including better camera quality, color accuracy and stabilization for rear cameras along with enhanced quality and clarity for the front camera. It also fixes battery draining issue, improves internet stability, and optimizes 'Floating Window' issue while gaming.

OnePlus had launched its premium 10 Pro smartphone in January this year as a "refined" flagship. However, there have been some software issues with the handset.

The tech giant is now releasing the second major software update in a matter of around two weeks. The latest firmware brings improvements across all the talked-about features, including camera, performance, connectivity, and gaming.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+ support, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, the handset measures 8.55mm in thickness and weighs 200.5g.

The OnePlus 10 Pro houses a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom, and a 50MP (f/2.2) 150-degree ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) shooter for clicking selfies.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It ships with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.