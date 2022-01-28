Technology

Itel A58 series launched with quad-core UNISOC SoC, 4000mAh battery

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Jan 28, 2022, 11:11 pm 2 min read

Itel A58 and A58 Pro introduced in Nigeria and Kenya (Photo credit: Gizmochina)

Chinese smartphone maker Itel recently launched its budget-friendly A58 series, comprising the A58 and A58 Pro, in several markets, including Nigeria and Kenya. The lineup reportedly starts at NGN 35,000 (roughly Rs. 6,300) in Nigeria and KES 8,999 (around Rs. 6,000) in Kenya. As for key highlights, both devices come with a 6.6-inch waterdrop notch display, a 4,000mAh battery, and Android 11 (Go edition).

Context Why does this story matter?

Itel A58 series is yet another affordable offering with entry-level specs and features from the Chinese tech company. The A58 and A58 Pro feature similar specifications but the handsets have different RAM and storage options.

The A58 is packed with 1GB of RAM, while the Pro variant features 2GB of RAM.

According to DroidAfrica, the handsets will go on sale starting this week.

Design and display The phones flaunt a 6.6-inch HD+ display

The Itel A58 series features a waterdrop notch display with rounded edges and noticeable bezels. The rear panel has a physical fingerprint sensor and a vertically stacked dual camera unit. The handsets are fitted with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The devices are offered in Dreamy Purple, Sky Cyan, and Starry Black color options.

Information Itel A58 series offers dual rear camera setup

The Itel A58 series phones are equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 5MP primary sensor with the secondary lens being an AI sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handsets are fitted with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood Handsets are powered by a UNISOC SoC

Itel A58 series runs on a UNISOC SC7731E SoC clocked at 1.3GHz. The A58 variant comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, while the A58 Pro gets 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Storage on both handsets is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. The lineup boots Android 11 (Go-Edition) and packs a 4,000mAh battery with no fast-charging support.

Information Itel A58 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Itel A58 series will be announced during the time of sale. However, the Itel A58 model is reported to cost NGN 35,000 (roughly Rs. 6,300) in Nigeria and KES 8,999 (about Rs. 6,000) in Kenya.