TCL 30 V launched at around Rs. 22,500 in US

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Jan 28, 2022, 10:14 pm 2 min read

The TCL 30 V is offered in a single Midnight Gray color option (Photo credit: TCL)

Chinese tech giant TCL has announced its latest affordable, Verizon-exclusive 5G smartphone, called TCL 30 V 5G, in the US. The handset is priced at $299 (around Rs. 22,500) there and will be available with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As for the key highlights, the phone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 480 chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

The TCL 30 V is a Verizon-exclusive smartphone and currently, the most affordable way for Americans to access the C-band 5G spectrum unveiled recently by the telecommunications company, as pointed out by The Verge.

The device supports faster mmWave, C-band 5G spectrum, and sub-6GHz 5G "Nationwide" connectivity to enable vast coverage and speed.

The company's aim is to extend 5G infrastructure beyond smartphones.

Design and display The phone features a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The TCL 30 V 5G has a punch-hole design display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a physical fingerprint sensor and a triple camera unit. The phone sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED ultra-thin display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The handset will be offered in a single Midnight Gray color option.

Information It sports a triple rear camera unit

The TCL 30 V 5G gets a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video-calling, the phone has a 16MP front-facing lens.

Internals The device has a 4,500mAh battery

The TCL 30 V 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs Android 11 OS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device features 5G (mmWave and sub-6GHz), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Information How much does it cost?

In the US, the TCL 30 V 5G is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the solo 4GB/128GB variant. However, the device is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market.