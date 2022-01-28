Technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 series tipped to start at $799

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 28, 2022, 08:06 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will feature a punch-holed design (Photo credit: Evan Blass).

Samsung gearing up to launch its flagship Galaxy S22 series at the "Galaxy Unpacked 2022" event on February 9. In the latest development, tipster Anthony has revealed the prices of the Galaxy S22, the S22+, and the S22 Ultra. As per the leak, the lineup will start at $799 (roughly Rs. 60,000), which is similar to the launch price of the Galaxy S21 series.

Context Why does this story matter?

For those wondering whether the leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S22 series have come to an end now that Samsung has set the launch for February 9—they have not. This time, it is the alleged prices of the handsets that have found their way online.

With only a few days to go, we are certain that there is more news to come.

Display The S22 Ultra will have a QHD+ AMOLED screen

The Galaxy S22 series will have a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S22 and S22+ will sport a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, respectively, while the S22 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The S22 will have 1,500-nits of peak brightness; the S22+ and S22 Ultra will come with 1,750-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras The S22 Ultra will have a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will flaunt a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens. They will sport a 10MP selfie snapper. The S22 Ultra will boast a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto shooter, a 10MP periscope snapper with 10x optical zoom, and a 40MP selfie camera.

Internals They will run on One UI 4.1

The S22 series will be powered by an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S22 will pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, while the S22+ and S22 Ultra will house a 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 45W fast-charging capability. They will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Pocket-pinch Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 series will be announced at the time of its launch on February 9. However, as per leaked details, it will start at $799 (around Rs. 60,000), while the base version of S22+ will cost $999 (approximately Rs. 75,000). The top-tier S22 Ultra is likely to start at $1,199 (around Rs. 90,000).