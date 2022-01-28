Technology

Lenovo Legion Phone 3's leaked renders give us first look

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 28, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Lenovo Legion Phone 3 series phones will have a 720Hz touch sampling rate (Photo credit: Evan Blass)

Lenovo is gearing up to launch two new Legion Phone 3 series smartphones. Now, reliable tipster Evan Blass has given the world the first glimpse of the handsets by sharing their renders and specifications online. The lineup comprises the Legion Phone 3 Elite and the Legion Phone 3 Pro. The gaming-oriented phones will have eight virtual keys and dual Dolby speakers, among other features.

Context Why does this story matter?

It has been only a handful of days since the full specifications of the Legion Y90 have come out. Even before the dust settled, the design and specifications of another set of Lenovo-made gaming smartphones have surfaced.

The "Legion Phone" series will replace the "Legion Phone Duel," with the company seemingly dropping the "Duel" branding. However, design-wise, they look similar to the Legion Y90.

Display The handsets will have a 6.92-inch AMOLED display

The Lenovo Legion Phone 3 series would feature a conventional rectangular display with the top bezel housing a selfie camera. A dual camera module, a Y-shaped RGB light, and air vents will be stacked in a full-width unit on the rear. The handsets will sport a 6.92-inch Pixelworks-tuned AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300-nits of peak brightness.

Information They will flaunt a 64MP main camera

The Lenovo Legion Phone 3 series will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor and a 13MP secondary shooter. On the front, the handsets would sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Devices will pack a 5,600mAh battery 68W fast-charging support

The Lenovo Legion Phone 3 series should be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. At the heart, the devices would boot Android 12 and house a 5,600mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. They will also have dual HaptiX vibration motors and dual cooling fans.