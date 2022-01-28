Technology

Xiaomi 12 Pro listed on FCC, Geekbench; global launch soon

Jan 28, 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro scores high on Geekbench platform (Photo credit: Mi Global)

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is working on launching its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, globally soon. The device has now been spotted on the US FCC certification site with the model number 2201122G, revealing its key specifications. The handset is reported to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and boot the latest Android 12.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 12 Pro has clocked high scores on the Geekbench platform, according to MySmartPrice.

The 12 series was officially released in China in December 2021 and is expected to launch in India around the end of February or early March.

The 12 Pro will be pitted against premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, Realme GT 2 Pro, and OPPO Find X4 series.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The faster a chipset performs the action, the higher are its results. The Xiaomi 12 Pro clocked a single-core result of 1,145 and a multi-core result of 3,578.

Design The phone will sport a 6.73-inch display

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature a center-aligned punch-hole display, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset will come with a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a triple rear camera setup.

Information It will have a 32MP selfie camera

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto lens, and a 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide snapper. The rear camera setup will have autofocus capabilities. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front camera sensor.

Internals The handset houses a 4,600mAh battery

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will include a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The device will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be announced during the time of launch in India. However, it is expected to be priced around Rs. 55,000 in the country.