Realme C31 listed on Indonesia Telecom certification website; launch imminent

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 28, 2022, 12:19 pm 2 min read

The Realme C31 should house a 5,000mAh battery. Representative image (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is gearing up to introduce its new budget-range handset, the C31, soon. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted on the Indonesia Telecom certification website with model number RMX3501, indicating an imminent launch. The listing doesn't contain any details of the handset but some of its key specifications are available thanks to previous listings on the FCC, NBTC, and TUV websites.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme's upcoming budget offering, the C31, will succeed the C21 that was launched in March last year. It is expected to make its debut either in February or March.

Along with its much-anticipated 9 series, this new addition to the C series could make Realme a force to be reckoned with in the affordable segment. It will be available in India as well.

Display The handset could have a waterdrop notch design

The Realme C31 is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may have a square camera unit. The handset could sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 270ppi pixel density.

Information It may sport a triple camera unit

The Realme C31 is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, it could have an 8MP snapper.

Internals It should boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Realme C31 is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek or UNISOC chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal memory. Under the hood, it should boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. The handset will support Bluetooth 5.0 and have a 3.5mm audio jack and a Type-C port.

Information Realme C31: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme C31 will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming days. However, it is expected to be priced around Rs. 10,000.