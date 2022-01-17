OPPO Find X5 Lite may globally debut as rebranded Reno7

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 17, 2022, 12:00 am 2 min read

OPPO Find X5 Lite spotted on EU certification along with Reno7 5G moniker (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO is gearing up to launch its new Find X5 series of smartphones soon. Now, the Find X5 Lite moniker has been spotted on the EU certification site (via tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore) alongside the Reno7 5G. The leak hints that the Find X5 Lite smartphone will be launched in Europe as a rebranded Reno7 5G model, which was announced in China last year.

Design and display The phone may have a 90Hz AMOLED display

OPPO Reno7 5G (Photo credit: OPPO)

Considering that the OPPO Find X5 Lite will be a rebranded version of the Reno7 model, it may feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, will have a rectangular triple camera module. The handset should bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OPPO Reno7 5G was announced in China in November last year and the new leaks suggest that the tech giant is planning to launch it with a new moniker in the global markets.

It also confirms that OPPO will skip the number "4" and will name its next flagship series the Find X5 as four is considered as an unlucky number in China.

Information It might sport a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Find X5 Lite might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there may be a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It may boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12

The OPPO Find X5 Lite may be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find X5 Lite: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Find X5 Lite smartphone. However, for reference, the Reno7 starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,600) in China.