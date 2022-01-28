Technology

Redmi Note 11 may debut in India alongside Note 11S

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 28, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Redmi Note 11 teased to debut in India (Photo credit: Redmi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its new Note 11S smartphone in India on February 9. Now, going by the company's latest teaser, Xiaomi is planning to "make it double" by introducing one more model at the launch event. Speculations are rife that the vanilla Note 11, which went official in the global markets on Wednesday, might accompany the Note 11S in India.

𝐈𝐭𝐬 𝟏𝟏:𝟏𝟏,

We know you have been wishing for more!



Exceeding your expectations was never a trouble,

We are here to #SetTheBar and make it 𝘥𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘦!😉 pic.twitter.com/4OMg5VCvAr — Redmi India - Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) January 27, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi held its first global launch event of 2022 on Wednesday and had unveiled its new Note 11 series of smartphones, including the Note 11 and Note 11S models.

The company has been teasing the Note 11S in India for a few days now, and the latest teaser hints at the arrival of an additional model, which is likely the vanilla Note 11.

Design and display The phone has a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 11 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in three color options.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Under the hood It is backed by a Snapdragon 680 processor

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11 in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, for reference, the handset starts at $179 (around Rs. 13,400) in the global markets.