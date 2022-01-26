Technology

Redmi Note 11 series, with MIUI 13 support, unveiled globally

The Redmi Note 11 series phones house a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 series in the global market. The line-up includes the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G models. The range starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for the base 6GB/64GB variant of the Note 11. The launch event also saw the debut of the MIUI 13.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series is known for its money-value proposition. The Redmi Note 11 series had debuted in China last year and has been introduced globally today.

The global models share the design with their Chinese counterparts and offer new-age features such as 67W fast-charging support and high refresh rate AMOLED screens.

The Note 11S model will debut in India next month.

Display The handsets have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 11 series features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Note 11 and Note 11S sport a 90Hz, 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen while the Pro models bear a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. They are offered in Graphite Gray, Polar White, Atlantic Blue, Star Blue, Twilight Blue, and Pearl White colors.

Cameras The Note 11 Pro boasts a 108MP quad camera unit

The Note 11 Pro 5G flaunts a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens. The Note 11 Pro and Note 11S have a similar arrangement along with an added 2MP depth camera. Up front, they have a 16MP selfie snapper. The Note 11 sports a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, two 2MP cameras, and a 13MP front camera.

Internals They run on MIUI 13

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11S are powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, while the Note 11 and Note 11 Pro 5G are fueled by a Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 695 SoC, respectively. They offer up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, pack a 5,000mAh battery with up to 67W fast-charging support. The handsets boot MIUI 13.

Information Redmi Note 11 series: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11 series starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400 ) for the 6GB/64GB variant of the Note 11 and goes up to $379 (around Rs. 28,400) for the 8GB/128GB model of the top-tier Note 11 Pro 5G model.