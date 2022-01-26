Redmi Note 11 series, with MIUI 13 support, unveiled globally
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 series in the global market. The line-up includes the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G models. The range starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for the base 6GB/64GB variant of the Note 11. The launch event also saw the debut of the MIUI 13.
Why does this story matter?
- Xiaomi's Redmi Note series is known for its money-value proposition. The Redmi Note 11 series had debuted in China last year and has been introduced globally today.
- The global models share the design with their Chinese counterparts and offer new-age features such as 67W fast-charging support and high refresh rate AMOLED screens.
- The Note 11S model will debut in India next month.
The handsets have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display
The Redmi Note 11 series features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Note 11 and Note 11S sport a 90Hz, 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen while the Pro models bear a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. They are offered in Graphite Gray, Polar White, Atlantic Blue, Star Blue, Twilight Blue, and Pearl White colors.
The Note 11 Pro boasts a 108MP quad camera unit
The Note 11 Pro 5G flaunts a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens. The Note 11 Pro and Note 11S have a similar arrangement along with an added 2MP depth camera. Up front, they have a 16MP selfie snapper. The Note 11 sports a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, two 2MP cameras, and a 13MP front camera.
They run on MIUI 13
The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11S are powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, while the Note 11 and Note 11 Pro 5G are fueled by a Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 695 SoC, respectively. They offer up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, pack a 5,000mAh battery with up to 67W fast-charging support. The handsets boot MIUI 13.
Redmi Note 11 series: Pricing and availability
The Redmi Note 11 series starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400 ) for the 6GB/64GB variant of the Note 11 and goes up to $379 (around Rs. 28,400) for the 8GB/128GB model of the top-tier Note 11 Pro 5G model.