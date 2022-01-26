Technology

Redmi Note 11S to be offered in three color variants

Redmi Note 11S to be offered in three color variants

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 26, 2022, 04:13 pm 2 min read

Redmi Note 11S will pack a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Evan Blass)

Xiaomi's upcoming budget-range handset, the Redmi Note 11S, is set to be launched in India on February 9. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked new renders of the smartphone, revealing its color options. It will be offered in Blue, White, and Black colors, and will be up for grabs at around Rs. 16,000 via Amazon, Mi Home, and Mi.com.

Context Why does this story matter?

With its launch nearing, the Redmi Note 11S has been the subject of several leaks and rumors, with each revealing something new about the handset. This mid-range offering from Xiaomi is the successor to the Note 10S.

Looks-wise, it doesn't appear much different from its predecessor. However, an upgraded processor, improved camera unit, and an in-display fingerprint reader set the two apart.

Display The handset will have a punch-hole design

The Redmi Note 11S will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will have a vertical camera module on the rear. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Black, Blue, and White color options.

Information It will flaunt a 108MP quad rear camera module

The Redmi Note 11S will be equipped with a quad rear camera arrangement comprising a 108MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G96 chip

Photo credit: MediaTek

The Redmi Note 11S will draw juice from a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11S: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11S will be announced at the time of its launch on February 9. However, it is tipped to be priced between Rs. 16,000-18,000 and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home.