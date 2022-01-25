Technology

Redmi Note 11S tipped to debut at around Rs. 16,000

Redmi Note 11S will not support 5G (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has already confirmed that its new Note series handset, the Note 11S, will make its debut in India on February 9. Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the price of the handset and its specifications. The phone is tipped to be priced between Rs. 16,000-17,000 and it will feature a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 11S will arrive in India as the successor to the Note 10S. With an upgraded camera and processor, the Note 11S is expected to strengthen Xiaomi's position in the budget segment.

However, the present leak has revealed that the phone will not support 5G, which might put off some buyers who would want to be future-proof with a 5G-ready phone.

Display The handset will sport a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Redmi Note 11S will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a vertical camera unit. The handset will get a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be available in a Blue color option.

Information It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11S will flaunt a quad rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and two 2MP lenses. Up front, it will sport a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support

The Redmi Note 11S will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11S: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11S will be announced at the time of its launch on February 9. However, the handset is tipped to carry a price-tag between Rs. 16,000-17,000.