Redmi Note 11S to debut in India on February 9

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Redmi Note 11S's India launch date revealed (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Redmi Note series smartphone, the Note 11S, in India on February 9. Apart from the launch date, the teaser image also shows that the handset will arrive in a blue color option with a quad rear camera setup. Other expected specifications include a 90Hz display, a MediaTek 5G processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Redmi Note 11S will be launched as the second Note 11-series smartphone in India and it will succeed the Note 10S model.

Comparatively, the handset will have an upgraded 108MP main camera, a redesigned rear panel, and likely a new processor.

It will compete against the likes of Motorola Edge 20, Realme 8 Pro, and Moto G60 models.

Design and display The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Redmi Note 11S will come with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a quad camera setup. The handset may bear a 6.43-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11S will sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens, a 2MP OmniVision macro snapper, and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 13MP camera.

Internals It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 11S will be powered by an unspecified MediaTek 5G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it may run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11S: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11S smartphone at the time of the launch, which will happen in India on February 9. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may be priced under Rs. 20,000.