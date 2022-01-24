Technology

Realme 9 Pro tipped to debut at Rs. 18,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 04:20 pm

Realme is expected to launch its new budget-range smartphone, the 9 Pro, in India in February this year. Now, Passionate Geekz has leaked the handset's full specifications as well as the pricing details. The device will reportedly carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 17,999. It will feature a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 64MP main camera, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, and 33W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Realme 9 Pro will be launched alongside the 9 Pro+ model and join the existing 9i smartphone, which had debuted in India last week.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had revealed that the upcoming 9-series phones will cost above Rs. 15,000. The new leak suggests that the 9 Pro will start at Rs. 17,999 and go up to Rs. 19,999 in the country.

Design and display The phone will have a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display

The Realme 9 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 399ppi pixel density, and HDR10 support.

Information It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme 9 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme 9 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 11-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9 Pro: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Realme 9 Pro will be priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.