Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy S22 series' pricing details leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 01:55 pm 3 min read

Samsung is all set to launch its new flagship Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The line-up will include the vanilla S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models. As per the latest leak (via tipster Roland Quandt), the handsets will start at €849 (around Rs. 71,660), €1,049 (approximately Rs. 88,500), and €1,249 (roughly Rs. 1.05 lakh), respectively.

The Galaxy S22 series will arrive as Samsung's next-generation flagship range, succeeding the Galaxy S21 line-up. The S22 phones will offer improvements in terms of display, camera, performance, and productivity.

The new leak also reveals that the S22 Ultra will have a 12GB/512GB top-end configuration, which contradicts previous reports that the handset will come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

Design and display The handsets will boast a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The S22 and S22+ will have a 6.06-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, respectively, whereas the S22 Ultra will boast a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen. The trio will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 108MP main camera

The S22 and S22+ will come with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The S22 Ultra will sport a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto snapper, and a 10MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom. The trio will have a single selfie camera.

Under the hood They will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The S22 series will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S22 will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the S22+ and S22 Ultra will house a 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 45W fast-charging support. They will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing details

The S22 will cost €849 (around Rs. 71,700) for 8GB/128GB model and €899 (roughly Rs. 75,900) for 8GB/256GB version. The S22+ will cost €1,049 (approximately Rs. 88,500) for 8GB/128GB variant and €1,099 (around Rs. 92,800) for 8GB/256GB model. The S22 Ultra will start at €1,249 (roughly Rs. 1.05 lakh) for 8GB/128GB model and go up to €1,449 (around Rs. 1.22 lakh) for 12GB/512GB variant.