Ahead of global launch, Xiaomi 12 spotted on Geekbench

Jan 24, 2022

Xiaomi 12 is expected to make its global debut in February (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its flagship 12 series globally sometime in February. Ahead of the launch, the vanilla 12 model has been spotted on the Geekbench platform. The listing reveals a variant with 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and Android 12 - similar to the Chinese model. The handset had made its debut in China last month.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are the company's first handsets to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Ever since they made their debut in China, people around the world have been waiting to get their hands on them.

The vanilla 12's appearance on Geekbench hints at an imminent launch. The phones could be available in India by late March or early April.

Scores What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core and generates an aggregate result. The faster a chipset performs the actions, the higher is its score. The Xiaomi 12, with model number Xiaomi 2201123G, has a single-core score of 711 and a multi-core score of 2,834.

Display The handset features a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Xiaomi 12 sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 419ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in Black, Blue, Green, and Purple color options.

Information It flaunts a 50MP main camera

The Xiaomi 12 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide shooter, and a 5MP telephoto macro lens. Up front, it sports a 32MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals It is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

The Xiaomi 12 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset supports Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 12 global variant will be announced at the time of its launch next month. For reference, the handset starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,400) in China.