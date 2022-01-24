Technology

OPPO Find X5 Pro's live images reveal glossy rear panel

OPPO Find X5 Pro's live images reveal glossy rear panel

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

OPPO Find X5 Pro will feature an LTPO 2.0 display (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @prepp.in)

OPPO is expected to launch its new flagship phone, the Find X5 Pro, in late February. In the latest development, a couple of live images of the smartphone have surfaced online, showcasing a glossy rear panel. As per the rumors, the flagship handset will feature an LTPO 2.0 display, a 50MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Find X5 Pro, OPPO's next-generation flagship smartphone, is nearing its debut. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch date, recent leaks of live images suggest an imminent arrival.

The new leaked live images do not reveal anything that isn't already known except for the reflective rear panel and the silver and blue color options.

Display The handset will feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen

Photo credit: Sparrows News

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will get a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in at least white, silver, and blue color options.

Information It will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP telephoto snapper. On the front, it will have a 32MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Internals It will run on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Find X5 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and will house a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. The handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find X5 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Find X5 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 75,000.