Redmi Note 11 Pro's full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Redmi Note 11 Pro will be backed by a MediaTek Helio G96 chip (Photo credit: @TechInsiderBlog)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 11 series in the global market on January 26. In the latest development, tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the specifications of the vanilla Note 11 Pro (non-5G model). As per the leak, it will feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 108MP main camera, a MediaTek Helio G96 chip, and 67W fast-charging.

The Note 11 Pro will be part of Xiaomi's Note 11 series that is set to arrive in the global market. It will be joined by Note 11 and Note 11 Pro 5G models. The trio was introduced in China last year.

The global models will share the design with their Chinese counterparts but will pack slightly different hardware.

Display The handset will feature a 120Hz display

Photo credit MySmartPrice

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will have a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. It will sport a quad camera unit on the rear. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Graphite Gray, Polar White, and another color option similar to the 'Diamond Dazzle' of Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

Information It will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP sensors. Up front, it will sport a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Photo credit: MediaTek

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based MIUI 13 and will house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch on January 26. For reference, in China, the handset starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800).