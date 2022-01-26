Technology

Motorola's 'Frontier 22' flagship smartphone tipped to feature 200MP camera

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 26, 2022

Moto 'Frontier 22' will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip (Photo credit: WinFuture)

Motorola is working on a new flagship handset codenamed "Frontier 22." The company has made no official announcement regarding the upcoming smartphone, but specifications and renders of the phone have surfaced online courtesy of WinFuture. It is expected to go on sale from July 2022. It will feature a 144Hz display, a 200MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip.

Why does this story matter?

The "Frontier 22" will be Motorola's next flagship offering after the Edge X30 or its rebranded twin, the Edge 30 Pro.

The phone will come with Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, which may mean that it could be the first smartphone to feature the processor.

It will also boast a high refresh rate screen and 125W wired fast-charging.

Display The handset will have a 144Hz screen

The Moto Frontier 22 will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular triple camera unit. The handset will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and DCI-P3 as well as HDR10+ support.

Information It will boast a 200MP main camera

The Moto Frontier 22 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 200MP main sensor with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Up front, it will sport a 60MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support

The Moto Frontier 22 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired and 30W or 50W wireless fast-charging support. The handset will support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.