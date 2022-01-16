Moto G Stylus 2022 to offer 2-day battery, built-in stylus

Jan 16, 2022

Moto G Stylus 2022's promo video leaked (Photo credit: @evleaks)

Motorola is gearing up to launch its new Moto G Stylus 2022 smartphone. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the handset's promo video, hinting at its imminent launch. As per the leak, the device will come with a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras with Night Vision mode, stylus support, and up to two days of battery life.

Design and display The phone will have a 90Hz LCD display

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will feature a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel, built-in stylus support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moto G Stylus 2022 has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. Now, its promo video has surfaced online, hinting the Lenovo-owned company may launch the device soon.

It will offer built-in stylus support for sketching and/or highlighting things in pictures. It will be useful for making presentations, content creation, etc. It is also touted to deliver two-day battery life.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Moto G Stylus 2022 should have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there may be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will run on Android 11 OS

The Moto G Stylus 2022 is said to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85/Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G Stylus 2022: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto G Stylus 2022 will be announced at the time of the launch, which may happen soon. However, considering the rumored specifications, the handset may cost around Rs. 30,000 in India.