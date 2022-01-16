India-specific iQOO 9 may feature Snapdragon 888+ SoC; price tipped

iQOO 9's Indian variant to offer different specifications compared to Chinese counterpart (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO is expected to launch its latest flagship 9 series of smartphones in India soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked some of the key specifications and pricing details of the country-specific vanilla iQOO 9 model. Accordingly, the device will come with a 6.5-inch display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, and a 4,350mAh battery.

Design and display The phone will have a 10-bit AMOLED display

The iQOO 9 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module. The India-bound handset will bear a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit color support. It will measure 8.63mm in thickness and weigh 200gm.

The iQOO 9 was announced in China earlier this month as a successor to the iQOO 8 model, which never made its way to India.

The leaked specifications hint that the handset may arrive as a different model in India compared to its Chinese counterpart, which boasts a 6.78-inch display, a 50MP main camera, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a 4,700mAh battery.

The iQOO 9 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait snapper. For selfies and video calling, it may have the same 16MP camera as its Chinese counterpart.

The iQOO 9 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with at least 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

As per the latest leak, the iQOO 9 is likely to be priced between Rs. 42,000-45,000 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.